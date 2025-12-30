Pittsburgh-Dublin Aer Lingus nonstop flights aim to boost business recruitment from Ireland

PITTSBURGH — Next year’s start of nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Dublin is music to the ears of southwestern Pennsylvania’s business community, which not only has extensive ties to the Emerald Isle but also hopes of companies from there setting up shop here.

“I think it’s going to be of massive importance to be able to recruit companies,” said Matt Smith, chief growth officer of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

One of the first questions economic development officials get when they talk to companies, whether domestically or internationally, is about the connecting airline service.

“Adding another international market we’re serving, it’s a huge advantage,” said Smith, who is also vice chair of the Allegheny County Airport Authority. “From our perspective, there’s an intangible benefit of being able to add this in as part of our arsenal when we go out.”

The four-times-a-week flights will begin May 25 on Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with 184 seats including 16 lie-flat business class seats. The first years will be subsidized by a $5.25 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group