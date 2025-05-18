Pittsburgh EMS vehicle involved in crash on East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh EMS vehicle collided with a passenger vehicle on East Carson Street Saturday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Department officials say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Carson Street.

An EMS supervisor was driving an SUV to a call when the crash with a Subaru occurred, officials say.

The Collision Unit investigation so far shows the Subaru moved to let the EMS vehicle pass, but it hit a parked vehicle and flipped onto its side. The EMS vehicle then struck it from behind.

The Subaru’s driver was initially trapped but quickly removed, officials say. He was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

