Pittsburgh Faison K-5 hosts third annual ‘Take a Child to School Day’

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Faison K-5 hosted its third annual ‘Take a Child to School’ Day, encouraging parental involvement in children’s education.

The event aims to foster greater participation from male figures in the educational experiences of their children, as highlighted by Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters.

“We see a lot of visibility with our mothers female figures so we wanted to make sure we encourage our male figures to become involved and be a part of the picture of their child’s education,” said Dr. Wayne Walters.

Gerald Daniels, a parent who participated in the event, expressed his joy in accompanying his son to school. “Oh man my son is great,” he said, laughing as he pointed out his son standing in the doorway.

Daniels shared the special moments he cherishes when dropping off his son, noting how his son often stays with him until the last moment before entering the school. “He always sits there with me, until the moment he goes in. He doesn’t wanna leave but he goes in there… oh he’s running back out now,” Daniels added with a laugh.

Daniels emphasized the importance of spending time with his child, stating, “Every moment is precious whether it’s taking your kid to school whether getting your kid from school… just spend as much time as you possibly can.”

The initiative continues to strengthen the bond between parents and children while promoting active parental involvement in education, aligning with the district’s goals to engage more male figures in school activities.

