Pittsburgh fire crews issue warning about lithium-ion battery fire risks

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh fire crews say lithium-ion battery fires pose unique and unpredictable challenges—especially when entire vehicles are involved.

On Wednesday night, crews were called to an auto repair facility in Lawrenceville after a hybrid car powered by multiple lithium-ion batteries caught fire and exploded.

“These batteries can be very unpredictable,” said Brian Kokkila, Assistant Chief of Operations for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

Unlike traditional fires, lithium-ion battery fires require a specialized response. Firefighters must isolate and contain the batteries in steel tins filled with beads designed to absorb heat. The process is difficult enough with a single battery, but becomes significantly more complex when dealing with a whole vehicle.

“We are seeing dramatic fire progression as a result of these batteries,” Kokkila said.

Officials pointed to recent incidents nationwide that demonstrate the risks. In Utah, a family lost their home after an e-scooter battery exploded while charging—Ring video captured just how quickly the blast spread.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a charging issue that brings this battery into failure,” Kokkila explained. “It can just generally fail on its own.”

According to fire officials, lithium-ion batteries can ignite for several reasons, including corrosion from weather, mechanical issues, or even manufacturing defects.

To reduce the risk, emergency responders recommend following these safety tips:

• Never leave a lithium-ion battery charging unattended.

• Only use the original manufacturer’s charger—avoid generic chargers.

• Store batteries in a temperature-controlled room.

“You have to always be prepared that a lithium-ion battery could fail on its own for no reason,” Kokkila warned.

The Lawrenceville fire remains under investigation, but fire officials are urging anyone who owns devices or vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries to exercise extreme caution.

