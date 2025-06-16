Pittsburgh Fourth of July celebration: Full entertainment schedule announced

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced its full entertainment schedule for the 2025 Independence Day Celebration on July 4.

All activities will take place at the North Shore Riverfront Park, with additional festivities at Emerald View Park’s Grandview Bandstand. There will be no activities at Point State Park this year due to an ongoing construction project.

The celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. at the North Shore Riverfront Park. Musical performances are scheduled throughout the day, as well as a children’s fun zone, hot-air balloon, food trucks and more.

At Mount Washington’s Grandview Park, CitiParks "Steel City Blast at Grandview” will host musical performances as well as food, refreshments and activities for kids throughout the day.

Celebrations will conclude with a fireworks display at 9:35 p.m. If you can’t make it, you can watch the fireworks live on WPXI.

The full entertainment schedule for the day can be found below:

North Shore Riverfront Park

4 – 5 p.m. Tuesday Nite

5 – 6 p.m. Jay Constable

6 – 7 p.m. Jukebox

7 – 8 p.m. DJ Supa C

8 – 9:20 p.m. Nash.V.Ill

Emerald View Park Grandview Bandstand – “Steel City Blast at Grandview”

4 – 5 p.m. Ansel Brown

5:45 – 7:15 p.m. Nied’s Hotel Band

8 – 9:30 p.m. The Billy Price Band

