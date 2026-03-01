Pittsburgh fugitive arrested after he was found hiding beneath a bed

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man who’s been on the run for five months is back in police custody after he was found hiding beneath a bed.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Travell Dean, 31, was declared a fugitive back in September when he failed to appear for trial on a firearms charge.

A second warrant was issued two months later, when he didn’t appear for a formal arraignment for a separate case involving firearm charges.

The sheriff’s office says Dean also had a warrant for an escape charge because he failed to return to a community corrections organization after receiving permission to meet with his attorney.

In the last week, detectives with the sheriff’s office learned Dean was in an apartment on Coursin Street in McKeesport. Detectives went to the apartment on Saturday, eventually finding Dean hiding under a bed.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

