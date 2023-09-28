Local

Pittsburgh groups come together to find solutions for homeless population

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — A topic discussed in Pittsburgh Thursday was working together to help the homeless.

“What we hope comes out of today’s conversation is getting more people involved in the solution around homelessness,” said Lauren Fair with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania invited several nonprofits to join a roundtable discussion in hopes of finding joint solutions for Pittsburgh’s homeless population.

“People want to have a choice in where they live they want their opinions to be heard,” said Fair. “And they ultimately want to have control over the situation.”

