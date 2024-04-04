Pittsburgh to host 2nd annual International Day Parade and Festival

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is hosting the second annual International Day Parade and Festival over the summer.

The event, which will be on Saturday, June 8, was coordinated by the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs and will celebrate and honor the heritage of the nationalities who have planted their roots in the city with a parade, food, music, performances, exhibitions and more, the city said.

“Last year was only the beginning of the greatness I know this event has the potential to be for Pittsburgh,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “We brought together a multitude of people to celebrate their culture in the place they call home. I believe this event represents the very best of our city and I want to invite everyone out to make this year bigger and better than last.”

Groups who would like to participate in this years parade and festival can click here. Those with additional questions are asked to send an email to Welcomingpgh@pittsburghpa.gov.

