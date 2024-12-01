Pittsburgh International Airport crews help clear Erie airfield

ERIE, Pa. — Alongside the Pennsylvania National Guard and emergency response crews, Pittsburgh International Airport sent teams to Erie on Saturday to help clear snow.

Pittsburgh International Airport officials say they sent five snow fighters to help clear an airfield at Erie International Airport.

Several feet of lake-effect snow has fallen in the city since Friday, with more expected to fall overnight. The heavy snowfall has restricted travel on several interstates and within the City of Erie. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster declaration on Saturday to help state agencies assisting communities impacted by the significant snowfall.

This isn’t the first time Pittsburgh International Airport crews have responded to Erie to help during severe lake-effect snowstorms.

“Safety and security are always the top priorities and when Erie asked for help, our team stepped up to answer the call,” Moorhead said. “PIT’s team of snow fighters is among the best in the country, and we knew we could help.”

