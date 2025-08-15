Pittsburgh International Airport to hold free open house for new terminal

Pittsburgh International Airport will host an open house for its new terminal, offering the public a chance to explore the facility before it opens to passengers.

The event, which runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, requires registration that will open next week. It is part of a series of events leading up to the terminal’s official opening this fall.

“We’ve said from the beginning that this new state-of-the-art terminal is built for Pittsburgh, by Pittsburgh and we are excited to open the doors to the public to tour,” said Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

The open house will follow a public trial on Sept. 20, where over 2,000 members of the public will test the new terminal’s systems and processes. An Oct. 3 gala for partners and organizations involved in the project is also planned.

Visitors to the open house will have the opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art facility at their own pace and learn about the new terminal. Activities for all ages will be available, featuring community partners such as the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and Tree Pittsburgh.

The event is free, with registration allowing participants to select time slots for their visit.

