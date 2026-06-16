Pittsburgh International Airport named one of world’s most beautiful

PITTSBURGH — The new landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport has won an international award for being among the most beautiful airports in the world.

PIT received one of seven spots on the World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026 put out Monday by the Prix Versailles, which hands out awards annually on architecture and interior design. PIT was one of only two in the United States; the other was Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport.

The landside terminal was designed by Gensler and HDR with luis vidal + architects, with its 38 steel treelike columns, striking glass walls and a star-lit ceiling. The $1.7 billion project opened last November and replaced the three-decade-old landside terminal.

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