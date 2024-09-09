Pittsburgh Irish Festival held at Carrie Blast Furnaces for 33rd celebration

SWISSVALE, Pa. — The 33rd annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival has come to an end after several days of celebration.

The three-day festival kicked off on Friday at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Swissvale. The location has been the home for the festival for the past three years.

Around 25,000 people were expected to attend.

Visitors were treated to five stages of music, dance, cooking, demonstrations and cultural exhibits.

An Irish mass was held on Sunday morning.

Organizers said they hoped everyone who attended was able to take a little bit of Ireland home with them.

“The most important thing for us is for people to learn about and celebrate the Irish culture. So that’s the main important piece for us, is that they’re coming, they’re hearing the music, they’re celebrating the traditions, maybe they’re learning something about the culture,” said Irish Festival Executive Director Mairin Petrone.

The festival is held every year on the weekend following Labor Day.

