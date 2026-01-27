‘Pittsburgh is my world’: Mike McCarthy officially named Steelers head coach

PITTSBURGH — Mike McCarthy is officially the 17th head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers posted photos of McCarthy, a 62-year-old Pittsburgh native with 18 years of NFL head coaching experience, signing his contract with the team on social media on Tuesday afternoon. The team had reached a verbal agreement with him on Saturday.

In his first official statement via the team’s website, McCarthy expressed gratitude for the Steelers trusting him to represent “one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.”

“Often times, coaches and players put on new team colors, and it takes a minute to feel comfortable in them. But, if you are blessed beyond measure, one day you put on the colors you’ve worn since you were brought home from Mercy Hospital,” his statement said in part. “This city, this franchise and this fan base mean the world to me – because Pittsburgh is my world."

McCarthy also thanked two friends, and Steelers greats, former head coaches Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher.

“They represented this organization with such class and I’m honored – honored – to follow them. They left the proverbial cupboard full," his statement said.

Soon after McCarthy and the organization put pen to paper, he, Steelers President Art Rooney II and GM Omar Khan sat down for his introductory press conference. A group of current and former Steelers were in the front row, including Alex Highsmith, Ryan Shazier, Mel Blount, Joey Porter and Joey Porter Jr.

The homecoming was obviously emotional for McCarthy.

“I thought I’d at least be able to get started,” he said through tears at the very beginning of the press conference.

But he got to talking about business pretty quickly. McCarthy said he will run the offense and call the plays. He also indicated he would want to bring back Aaron Rodgers, whom he coached for 13 years in Green Bay.

“I don’t see why you wouldn’t,” he said.

McCarthy admitted he hasn’t spoken to Rodgers, who is currently a free agent, about the possibility of him playing another year.

In his 18 seasons so far, McCarthy has a 174-112-2 record and a .608 winning percentage. He had just five losing seasons out of 18 and an 11-11 playoff record. He has the fourth-most wins among active NFL coaches and 15h most in NFL history.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group