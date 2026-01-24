Steelers working toward deal to hire Mike McCarthy as next head coach, per source

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh native will reportedly be the next head coach for the Steelers.

A league source confirmed to Channel 11 that the Steelers are working toward a deal to hire Mike McCarthy.

Coming home: The Steelers are working towards a deal to hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach, per sources.



McCarthy grew up in Pittsburgh. Now, at age 62, the Super Bowl winner gets a chance to coach the team he grew up rooting for. pic.twitter.com/utGTpvgcp6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2026

McCarthy, 62, was one of at least nine coaches the Steelers spoke with. He’s only the team’s fourth coach since 1969.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>Mike Tomlin stepping down as Steelers head coach after historic 19-year tenure

McCarthy has coached two other historic franchises, the Cowboys and Packers. And has 13 years of coaching history with Aaron Rodgers, a free agent that the Steelers are reportedly interested in bringing back.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero claims the Steelers “aren’t hiring McCarthy to lure” Rodgers back for another season.

Notably, McCarthy does have a track record of developing quarterbacks. When the search began, Steelers president Art Rooney II said one key question for the next coach was about the team’s roster, especially the quarterback position.

In his 18 seasons, our partners at Steelers Now report that McCarthy has a 174-112-2 record and a .608 winning percentage. He had just five losing seasons out of 18 and an 11-11 playoff record.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group