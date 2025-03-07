Pittsburgh kidnapping suspect arrested in West Virginia

A kidnapping suspect from Pittsburgh was arrested in West Virginia on Wednesday.

Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said they were called on Jan. 23 for a reported kidnapping that involved a woman brought to the area from Pittsburgh.

Detectives launched an investigation and identified the suspect as Rashaad S. Hairston, 28, of Pittsburgh. An arrest warrant was issued.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department and U.S. Marshals located Hairston and took him into custody in the Weston, West Virginia, area.

Authorities ask anyone with further information related to this case to contact law enforcement.

