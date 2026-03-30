Pittsburgh law firm with national licensing practice rebrands as KrugerHenry, expands

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh law firm known nationally for its expertise in liquor and operational licensing, is rebranding two years after changing hands and leadership.

It is also opening two new offices in North Carolina next week and expanding its service offerings.

Flaherty & O’Hara is now KrugerHenry. The firm, established in 2001, now bears the last names of Kaitlynd Kruger and Thomas Henry, who were appointed managing partners in 2024 when they acquired the business where they’ve built their careers. Former partners Mark Flaherty, R.J. O’Hara and Stanley Wolowski have retired.

Both joined the firm as law clerks after earning their law degrees — Henry in 2006, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and Kruger in 2009, from what is now the Thomas R. Kline School of Law at Duquesne University.

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