Pittsburgh leaders conducting surveys related to April 2024 flooding

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security wants feedback after severe flooding in April.

Anyone within a certain proximity to the rivers is asked to fill out a survey.

The OEMHS provided a map, which is shown above. Anyone associated with a property in the blue-shaded area on the map is asked to fill out the survey.

Click here to participate.

