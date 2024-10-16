Pittsburgh leaders say they’re taking humane approach to removing homeless camp, rehousing people

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is cracking down on a homeless encampment and leaders say the goal is to make Downtown safer.

“The last couple years, it’s gotten dicey,” Pittsburgh attorney Ron Del Duca told Channel 11.

Del Duca works at Fort Pitt Commons, a building that was once surrounded by multiple homeless encampments. They all formed after the pandemic.

The only one left standing, for now, is feet away from the Commons’ back door. Tenants and guests are no longer allowed to use that exit.

“We have a lot of professionals in this building. Attorneys, architects… more and more are getting scared to come in this back entrance because they would be accosted by people.”

His hope is that all of that will soon come to an end after city workers with the Office of Community Health and Safety began helping people remove their items, as public safety officials decided to remove the encampment altogether.

The decision came after several months’ worth of discussions amongst leaders as there’s been increased crime, drug activity and other safety concerns in that area.

“Some of the information that my team would get is at some point there was human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, and then obviously drug activity,” Camila Alarcon told Channel 11.

Alarcon is with the city’s Office of Community Health and Safety and said the decision to decommission the encampment was a last resort.

Camila Alarcon is with the city’s Office of Community Health and Safety — and said the decision was made as a last resort.

She says they’re working to find housing for the people who live there and provide recovery programs and basic survival needs.

“This is a very destabilizing time for the residents, and so really my staff is there to support them. Not only there through services, but be a support so that they feel safe, and that they are cared for,” Alarcon added.

The goal is to have the encampment cleared by the end of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group