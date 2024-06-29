2 bodies pulled from creek along Montour Trail

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 2 bodies were pulled from a creek along the Montour Trail Friday.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of a body floating in the Montour Run Creek at around 4:05 p.m.

First responders found a deceased man floating in around 6 feet of water. Divers recovered the body.

While the divers were in the water, they found a second man in around 10 feet of water.

Preliminary information shows no sign of foul play, police said.

The bodies were transported to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office for a cause and manner of death determination.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

