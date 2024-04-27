Local

Popular ice ball stand reopens Saturday for 90th season

Gus & Yiayia's reopens on the North Side The wait is over Pittsburgh! Gus & Yiayia’s ice ball stand -- a North Side institution -- is reopening today. (wpxi)

PITTSBURGH — A North Side tradition returns Saturday for its 90th year.

Gus & Yiayia’s, a popular ice ball stand in Allegheny Commons Park, opens Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An announcement on the stand’s Facebook page said they waited to open for the season until there were consistent temperatures and no rain. May’s schedule could be limited to weekends until the stand is fully staffed.

Gus & Yiayia’s was started in 1934 by Gus’ mother and father, and in 1951 Gus took over the business and has been serving sweet treats ever since.

