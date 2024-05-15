Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth over $356K sold in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth $356,846 was sold in Washington County.

The ticket was sold at a Sunoco in Charleroi on Tuesday.

The Sunoco, located at 1st Avenue and Fallowfield Avenue, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Fast Play games are sold on-demand and are similar to scratch-off tickets, but without the need to scratch a ticket, the lottery said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group