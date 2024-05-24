Pittsburgh man allegedly pulled gun on McDonald’s manager, demanded sandwich

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for allegedly pulling out a gun and demanding a McDonald’s sandwich after he was denied service at the drive-thru.

Officers were called to the Brentwood McDonald’s on Brownsville Road on the morning of May 15.

A manager at the store told them a man, later identified as Marccedes Davenport, 28, was riding around the parking lot on an e-bike, showing a gun. He wanted to be served at the drive-thru window. The manager refused and said she confronted Davenport in the parking lot.

Davenport allegedly pulled out the gun and demanded to be given a sandwich, according to the criminal complaint. The manager asked him if he was going to shoot her over a sandwich and said she was calling the police.

She went inside and locked the doors. Davenport fled on the bike, police said.

He is charged with robbery and reckless endangerment.

Davenport was placed in the Allegheny County Jail. A hearing is set for June 4.

