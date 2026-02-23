Pittsburgh man arrested on charges connected to armed robbery at Bloomfield bar

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is behind bars after he was arrested on charges connected to a robbery at a bar in Bloomfield.

Karl Hough, 61, was arrested on Saturday after police say he robbed Sonny’s Tavern.

Police were called to the business on the 600 block of South Millvale Avenue at 10 a.m. on Thursday for reports of an armed robbery with two victims.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the victims had visible wounds on their head and cheek from being whipped with a gun. That person told police they were sitting in the establishment when Karl Hough and another man came inside and demanded money.

The victim recognized Hough because he was a frequent customer, police say. That person also said Hough pointed a gun at them and that the second man hit them with a gun. Police said the second man moved between this victim and another employee and continuously pointed a weapon at them while Hough took money from the safes. The victims also had a phone, credit cards, a wallet, keys and $230 in cash stolen from them. The robbers were unable to get into the register and appeared to give up and leave. Police estimate $6,300 were taken from the safes.

Police said the victims both mentioned that Hough had slurred and distinctive speech that made him recognizable during the incident. Police said Hough was also identified through a photo.

Court documents say Hough is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on felony counts of aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiracy.

There is currently no word on the second suspect.

