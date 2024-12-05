Pittsburgh man indicted for attempted murder of DEA agent in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of attempted murder and assault of a federal officer agent about three months after police say he fired multiple shots at a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in Carrick.

On August, 30, Drew Gordon, 22, assaulted and attempted to murder the agent while he was working on an unrelated investigation, a five-count indictment filed on Tuesday said. The agent was not shot, but his vehicle was hit multiple times.

“Drew Gordon allegedly fired as many as 18 shots at a DEA agent, striking the agent’s vehicle multiple times, while the agent was simply doing his job: keeping our streets safe,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan in a press release. “Violent assaults on law enforcement, whether federal, state, or local, pose a major threat to the safety of our communities.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western Pennsylvania said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with other law enforcement agencies, gathered evidence linking Gordon to the shooting, including cell phone location records, cell phone data, surveillance video, and vehicle records and data. Investigators found 10 spent 9mm casings on the scene, and five additional shell casings from the vehicle were allegedly used during the shooting.

Later that evening, authorities executed a search warrant on Gordon’s home, where agents said they found over 100 bricks of fentanyl, approximately 85 grams of crack cocaine, approximately four ounces of powder cocaine, and approximately $10,000 in cash. Agents also seized a 9mm Glock pistol equipped with a 50-round drum magazine, an empty 9mm Glock magazine, and a .40 caliber Glock pistol equipped with an extended magazine.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group