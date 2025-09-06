Pittsburgh man on the run for 3 months found hiding in closet, arrested, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man who’d been a fugitive since the end of May was finally arrested Saturday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, two bench warrants were issued on May 28 for Reginald Myers, 45, of Pittsburgh.

Police allege that Myers had violated the conditions of his bond in connection with two cases. One case out of Pittsburgh involved firearms charges, and the other out of Hampton Township involved receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment.

Also, police say Myers had two active arrest warrants for escape and receiving stolen property.

Sheriff’s office detectives learned this week that Myers was located inside a home along Diana Street in Pittsburgh.

Detectives arrived to find Myers hiding in an upstairs closet, police say. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

