Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple bench warrants taken into custody, officials say

A Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple bench warrants has been taken into custody, according to the Sllagheny County Sheriff’s Office.

William Hudson, 50, has been a fugitive for a month after five bench warrants were issued in December for parole violations, officials say.

Hudon’s cases reportedly involve guilty pleas to charges including aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of children. Hudon also had an active warrant out of Pittsburgh for drug delivery, officials say.

Detectives learned this week that Hudson was inside a home along Desiderio Boulevard in Clairton, officials say.

When detectives arrived, they reportedly called out for 10 minutes but got no reply.

Detectives called into an open window after hearing movement inside, officials say. Hudson then opened the door and was taken into custody, being brought to the Allegheny County Jail.

