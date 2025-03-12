Pittsburgh man wins big on Wheel of Fortune

A Pittsburgh man won big on Wheel of Fortune!

Randy Bird appeared on Wednesday’s episode and pulled $40,000 in the bonus round. In total, he won $77,049 and a trip to Ireland.

“I’m going to be processing this for months,” Bird said in a post-show interview. “This has been the most amazing experience.”

Bird said he had a moment while finishing the last puzzle when he realized he was going to “win this darn thing” and became emotional.

“I’ve watched Wheel of Fortune since the days of shopping for merchandise in the 1980s. It’s been a dream of mine, for all my life, to be on a game show, but this one specifically, it was such a big part of my formative years. I’ve been trying out for more than 10 years now, and I finally got my chance and just it went so much better than I ever dreamed it would,” he said.

Wheel of Fortune airs on Channel 11 on weekdays at 7 p.m.

