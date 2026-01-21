Pittsburgh man with multiple warrants arrested while working construction job, police say

A Pittsburgh man with multiple warrants was arrested while at work, police say.

Stev’Ray Norman, 28, of Beechview, pleaded guilty in 2024 to two firearms charges, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says. He was sentenced to as much as 23 months in jail, followed by two years of probation.

A bench warrant was issued for Norman on Jan. 1 for violations of that probation, the sheriff’s office says.

Also, Norman was allegedly facing warrants for two protection-from-abuse violations and a third warrant for fleeing police after they tried to arrest him for the PFA warrants.

Sheriff’s detectives learned this week that Norman was doing construction work along Lydna Lane in North Versailles Township.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, detectives arrived there and identified Norman. He was taken into custody and brought to the Allegheny County Jail.

