Pittsburgh man with outstanding warrant arrested during traffic stop with drugs, gun in car

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is behind bars after he was pulled over and police found drugs and a gun in his car.

Dawian Harper, 29, was pulled over at Knox and Zara Street on March 15, Pittsburgh police said. He had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Detectives received a search warrant for the car and found a Glock 44 .22 caliber pistol, heroin/fentanyl, more than $2,100 cash, a cardboard box containing hundreds of pre-packaged stamp bags, packaging paraphernalia and two clear plastic bags of marijuana.

Harper is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, persons not to possess and possession with intent to deliver.

