Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend expected to welcome 45,000 runners

According to P3R, the organization that puts on the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, this year’s event is expected to be the “biggest in the race’s history.”

P3R said, in a release, that organizers are expecting more than 45,000 runners to cross the finish line. The event is set for May 3-4.

“Participants from all 50 states and 19 countries will take to the streets of Pittsburgh for a weekend of movement, motivation and memorable moments — culminating in the unforgettable achievement of crossing the finish line and earning their medal,” P3R said in a release.

The weekend’s events will start Friday, May 2, with the Pittsburgh Live Well Expo, presented by GNC — it’s the largest fitness expo in western Pennsylvania. The expo will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and is free to the public. Organizers are expecting around 85,000 attendees.

