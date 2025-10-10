Pittsburgh Mayor announces new investments for affordable housing in city neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey announced a significant investment in affordable housing for Pittsburgh, unveiling funding for six new projects supported by low-income housing tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The initiative marks a major step in addressing the city’s critical need for affordable housing, with the projects set to revitalize neighborhoods such as Fairywood, Carrick, Hazelwood, Brighton Heights, and Downtown Pittsburgh. A total of 313 affordable units will be developed as part of this effort, contributing to the broader goal of creating 1,900 affordable units across Pennsylvania.

“These projects represent a meaningful investment in the future of our city and its people,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “They’re centered on building stronger neighborhoods and restoring opportunity for residents.”

“The federal LIHTC program is a vital piece of the financing puzzle,” said URA Executive Director Susheela Nemani-Stanger. “This funding will go a long way toward ensuring affordability and stability in our neighborhoods.”

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency has allocated over $66.5 million in tax credits for the construction and rehabilitation of 1,946 rental units across the state. Of these, 1,900 units are designated as affordable, with Pittsburgh’s six projects receiving nearly $9.6 million in tax credits.

The awarded projects in Pittsburgh include Ross Lofts, 421 Seventh Ave. Apartments, Hill Top Villas, HG Blair, Carrick Senior Apartments, and Riverview Manor, which is a preservation project of an existing affordable housing development.

