Pittsburgh Mayor O’Connor announces comprehensive plan to streamline permit process

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor announced a comprehensive plan to overhaul the city’s permitting and development operations. The reforms are designed to streamline processes for small business growth, economic development and new housing construction.

The initiative stems from an executive order O’Connor issued on his first day in office, which gave city departments 60 days to conduct a review of permitting, licenses and project approvals. The review confirmed that the current system is hindered by technology limitations and repetitive review cycles caused by unclear submission requirements.

The reform process incorporated feedback and analysis from city staff, independent analysts and external community stakeholders. These groups identified consistent challenges within the current system, including a lack of clear guidance, unreliable timelines and fragmented communication between city departments. Mayor O’Connor noted that simple home projects and business renovations have become a headache for applicants under the existing rules.

“Today, we’re announcing transformative changes to the City’s permitting and development operations so that the system works for our residents and small business owners,” O’Connor said.

The overhaul will be implemented in three phases, starting with more than 20 actions in the first phase. These immediate steps include launching a “fast lane” service for quicker permit approvals and offering more over-the-counter permits. The city also plans to reduce turnaround times for common permits and speed up approvals for minor work.

Applicants will be provided with new resources such as guided workflows, visuals, consolidated checklists and fee guides. To improve the early stages of the review process, the city will optimize pre-application meetings so that applicants can meet with all relevant departments at one time. Additionally, the city is investigating artificial intelligence technologies to review applications for missing information before they are submitted.

The new system will triage projects by size to ensure that review times are proportional to the scope of the work. Smaller projects are intended to take less time to review than larger developments.

The city will also pilot virtual inspections on the OneStopPGH online portal and take over the management of the public review process by scheduling meetings and hearings for Registered Community Organizations.

A significant portion of the reform focuses on a comprehensive rewrite of the city’s Zoning Code, which officials described as a tool to encourage affordability and responsible growth. O’Connor stated that the current code has historically hindered neighborhood progress.

“For too long, our Zoning Code has been a way for the City to say ‘No’ to projects and that’s led to lost opportunities in our neighborhoods,” O’Connor said. “For the first time in decades, we’ll be doing a comprehensive rewrite of the code so that it meets the modern needs of Pittsburgh.”

In the initial phase, the city will amend obsolete sections and language, redundant dimensional standards and height requirements in specific districts. The reforms also aim to simplify compatibility standards.

“It’s time to put in a new system designed for the people using it,” O’Connor said. “This is about saying ‘Yes’ to new growth for small businesses, communities, individuals and families and for the city.”

Phase I actions will be implemented over the next couple of months. The city will follow these initial steps with the implementation of the second and third phases of the reform plan.

