Pittsburgh medic facing criminal charges in Ohio on leave; accused of giving teenage son steroids

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh medic accused of injecting his teenage son with steroids is now facing criminal charges.

Endangering children charges were filed against Michael Bess out of Columbiana County, Ohio, on Friday, sources tell 11 Investigates. That is the county where his son lives.

His teenage son told 11 Investigates last year that Bess would inject him with anabolic steroids following a shoulder injury. That boy is also a pediatric cancer survivor who was placed on medical suspension.

11 Investigates was told the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group