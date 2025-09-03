11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh paramedic accused of giving teenage son steroids

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh paramedic is accused of injecting his teenage son with steroids on multiple occasions.

The disturbing allegations were first reported to a hospital, child protective services and police in late April and May of this year.

The teen’s family believes it stems from the man’s goal of getting his son recruited to play college football. College sports have become big business in recent years. The NIL environment has raised the stakes for high school athletes, athletes like Alex, a promising football player for the Wellsville Tigers.

He lives across the state border in Ohio with his mom and stepfather. Alex says his father, Michael Bess, has always been very involved in his football career, offering coaching feedback, posting highlight videos on social media and contacting colleges to gauge interest.

According to Wellsville Local Schools, Bess started working with the high school football team in January 2024. He was serving as a weightlifting coach on a part-time basis, while working full-time for the city of Pittsburgh as a paramedic.

Alex hurt his shoulder last fall and needed rehab in the offseason. He says during that time, his dad made a suggestion.

“We were just talking about how we’re gonna fix it, and he brought up steroids,” Alex said.

The 16-year-old said he trusted his father’s judgment and allowed him to inject him with anabolic steroids. Alex says this went on for six weeks, with him receiving an injection once a week.

“Trusting my dad for being a paramedic and knowing the health risks, I took that and I rolled with it,” he said.

11 Investigates confirmed Bess is currently under police investigation in Columbiana County, Ohio. He is accused of injecting his son with steroids at two different fitness gyms. Months later, police have yet to file charges, but the unit commander confirmed their investigation is ongoing.

According to a resignation letter obtained by 11 Investigates, Bess resigned from Wellsville High School one week after police opened their investigation into him. In the letter, he said he started working extra shifts with the city of Pittsburgh, preparing for a new position.

Child protective services investigated the allegations against Bess and closed their investigation last month. Records from the Columbiana County Department of Job and Family Services show that one allegation of physical abuse was substantiated against Bess. That is defined as an “admission of child abuse or neglect” or that investigators found “evidence to support child abuse or neglect.”

From a medical standpoint, the family’s biggest concern is that Alex is a pediatric cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was three years old and beat it. Alex’s stepfather, Eric Welch, said his stepson’s doctors are concerned the steroid injections could cause him to relapse.

“They said this could affect the germ cell cancer and cause it to mutate,” Welch said. “The doctors at the CAC even said everything he’s experiencing are like side effects to coming off of this type of steroid.”

Alex’s medical records, reviewed by 11 Investigates, confirm he is being treated for “medical neglect of child by caregiver,” “drug-induced headache,” and “poisoning by anabolic steroid.”

“It was heartbreaking,” Alex said. “I couldn’t believe that my dad would do that.”

Investigative Reporter Jatara McGee contacted Bess twice to give him an opportunity to respond to the allegations. In the first call, months after the investigations were launched into Bess, he claimed he had no idea where the allegations were coming from. McGee reached out a second time to give him another chance to respond before publishing this story.

“No, thank you,” he said in a call late August.

“Are you sure ‘cause your son is the one saying that you are the one that gave him steroids?” McGee asked.

“Yeah. Well, understood,” Bess responded.

McGee asked “And there’s nothing you want the public to know about defending yourself?”

“No there’s a long history of…,” he trailed off. “Stuff with the mother. So take care.”

“So is your son making this up?” McGee asked.

“Ma’am, I’m not going to get into this,” Bess said.

11 Investigates reached out to Bess’ employer to see if Bess is facing any disciplinary action at work. The City of Pittsburgh was not aware of the allegations against Bess until we informed them.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Emily Bourne released the following statement: “The Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services has been made aware of purported allegations regarding one of our paramedics in Ohio. The employee’s situation will be handled in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures.”

The city did not elaborate on the policy.

“There’s just like a concern, a fear that this is not being taken serious enough and that maybe that it might be covered up or shoved under the rug,” Welch said. “It’s anger that this even happened. It’s ridiculous… All over high school football at a very tiny, small school.”

