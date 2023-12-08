Local

Pittsburgh medics respond to 21 calls at Steelers game, 7 taken to hospital

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — It was a busy night for Pittsburgh’s first responders during Thursday’s Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium.

Public Safety officials said medics responded to 21 calls, with seven people having to be taken to a hospital.

Medics treated one cardiac patient, as well as calls for fainting, falls and intoxication.

Pittsburgh medics staff all home Steeler games.

