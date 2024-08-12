Local

Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell featured in parade at Kennywood Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell featured in parade at Kennywood Park Kennywood welcomed Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell to join a parade on Sunday. (Kennywood Park/Kennywood Park)

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood welcomed Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell to join a parade on Sunday.

Gardell is an actor and producer who is best known for his role in the sitcom “Mike and Molly.” More recently, he was the star of “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

The Pittsburgh native served as grand marshall for this evening’s Fall Fantasy Parade.

Kennywood Fall Fantasy Parades feature bands from local high schools and universities.

The parades will be held nightly at 6:30 p.m. for the next week.

Click here for the Fall Fantasy Parade schedule.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 juvenile male killed, another hurt in Wilkinsburg crash, police say
  • 3 hurt when 2 motorcycles crash into SUV in North Versailles, police say
  • USOPC says it will appeal decision forcing US gymnast Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal
  • VIDEO: Man causes ‘extensive damage’ to Allegheny County Jail door in attempted break-in, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read