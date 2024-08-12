Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell featured in parade at Kennywood Park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood welcomed Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell to join a parade on Sunday.

Gardell is an actor and producer who is best known for his role in the sitcom “Mike and Molly.” More recently, he was the star of “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

The Pittsburgh native served as grand marshall for this evening’s Fall Fantasy Parade.

Kennywood Fall Fantasy Parades feature bands from local high schools and universities.

The parades will be held nightly at 6:30 p.m. for the next week.

Click here for the Fall Fantasy Parade schedule.

