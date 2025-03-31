Pittsburgh non-profit assisting those impacted by Myanmar earthquake; here’s how you can help

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh non-profit Brother’s Brother Foundation is gearing up to provide disaster relief to those impacted by the massive earthquake that hit Myanmar.

As of Sunday afternoon, the reported death toll was over 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured and 300 still missing.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit at midday Friday, causing widespread damage, including in the capital Naypitaw and the second largest city, Mandalay.

BBF said it’s conducting initial needs assessments and has reached out to partners to evaluate how they can most effectively support those affected.

The non-profit’s response may include providing humanitarian assistance such as hygiene kits and blankets for those injured and displaced, as well as providing medical supplies and equipment to first responders and emergency response facilities.

BBF said 100% of the funds it receives will be used to support emergency relief and logistics. Here’s more information on how you can donate:

Credit card donations can be made at: www.brothersbrother.org by clicking on DONATIONS & choosing International Disasters in the dropdown menu.

Checks should be made payable to Brother’s Brother Foundation and sent to the address below. Please note International Disasters in the memo field.

Brother’s Brother Foundation

P.O. Box 645934Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257

