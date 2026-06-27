Pittsburgh non-profit to provide aid in Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh non-profit is stepping up to help after twin earthquakes took hundreds of lives and caused widespread destruction in Venezuela.

Currently, the Associated Press reports that the devastating 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes have left at least 920 people dead, 3,300 and more than 51,000 missing.

Brother’s Brother Foundation is responding to help provide relief through humanitarian assistance. The non-profit’s help may include disaster response kits for survivors, and medical supplies and equipment for first responders.

Those who want to help the foundation’s efforts can make donations online and direct the gift to Venezuela Earthquake Relief.

The non-profit also accepts checks. Make the check payable to Brother’s Brother Foundation and note Venezuela Earthquake in the memo, then mail the check to P.O. Box 645934, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15264.

The foundation says 100% of donations will be used to support emergency relief and logistics.

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