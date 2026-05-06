Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides refugee, immigrant services expanding into Westmoreland County

Hello Neighbor, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, announced it is expanding its employment services into Westmoreland County.

This initiative, developed in partnership with the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, aims to connect immigrant and refugee job seekers with employers to address regional workforce shortages and foster economic mobility.

The expansion represents a step toward meeting the demand for a reliable workforce in Westmoreland County while supporting economic stability for new families, according to a release. Hello Neighbor plans to work with employers in key regional industries to place qualified candidates into stable, long-term employment roles.

Sloane Davidson, Founder and CEO of Hello Neighbor, noted the dual benefits of the expansion.

“This expansion reflects what we see every day — that there is incredible talent within immigrant and refugee communities and real demand from employers who need a reliable workforce,” Davidson said. “By building intentional partnerships in Westmoreland County, we’re creating pathways to economic stability for families while supporting the long-term growth of the region.”

Rep. Eric Nelson expressed support for building on previous successes in the county.

“The Ukrainian Relocation Program brought small-scale success to the county and we are working to build on those wins,” Nelson said. “I’m looking forward to working with Hello Neighbor as we restore our workforce.”

Economic Growth Connection CEO Jim Smith of Westmoreland, highlighted the importance of the partnership for the county’s economic future.

“Westmoreland County employers continue to face real workforce challenges, particularly in industries that are essential to our regional economy,” Smith said. “This partnership is about connecting motivated, work-ready individuals with businesses that need reliable talent, while helping more families build stable, productive lives here. When we can align employer demand with people who are ready to contribute, that is good economic development.”

The program will focus on placing individuals in manufacturing, construction, health care and hospitality industries. The initiative is designed to serve individuals already residing in Westmoreland County, as well as residents of Allegheny County who are willing to commute or relocate for work.

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