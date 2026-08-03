Pittsburgh offers free public transportation to 750 city employees

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is offering free public transportation to approximately 750 employees through a new partnership with Pittsburgh Regional Transit, an effort city leaders say has been years in the making and is designed to make commuting more affordable while encouraging more people to return Downtown.

The city has enrolled in Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s PRT’ner program, which provides employers with discounted bulk transit fares that can then be offered to employees at reduced or no cost.

“This is a very exciting day for our city workers,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said at the announcement.

City Councilwoman Barb Warwick said the program benefits both employees who rely on public transportation and those who may choose to leave their vehicles at home.

“Not only does this program boost ridership, it makes life easier and more affordable for the 20% or so of Pittsburghers who live without cars, and it incentivizes folks with a car to avoid the gridlock and expensive parking,” Warwick said.

City officials said they hope the initiative will also help increase activity in Downtown Pittsburgh as more employees return to in-person work.

“It is important for us to have our staff back in the office and downtown because we believe in the investment in a vibrant downtown,” O’Connor said.

The mayor also encouraged other employers across the city to participate in the program.

“Every major employer, organization and real estate owner in this city should be investing in this program,” O’Connor said.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the City of Pittsburgh is the eighth employer to join the PRT’ner program and is the largest employer currently participating.

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