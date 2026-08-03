Woman accused of slapping, spitting on Butler Memorial Hospital employees

BUTLER, Pa. — A woman is facing multiple charges after assaulting Butler Memorial Hospital employees.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on July 29.

Butler Memorial staffers say Michele Cannon, 61, was causing a disturbance in the emergency room by throwing trash while waiting for a ride after being discharged. So, a member of hospital of security and a staffer moved her to a hallway.

While the staffers were moving Cannon, who was in a wheelchair, the complaint states she began swinging a sandal behind her head, hitting the hospital employees in the head and face.

Then, Cannon reportedly slapped the greeter in the face.

Later, the complaint says a nurse heard Cannon yelling loudly and went to check on her. Cannon was walking outside, alleging she was going to urinate in front of the emergency department. The nurse followed, urging Cannon to stop.

Then, the complaint states Cannon tried to hit the nurse, but the nurse was able to grab her arm. But while the nurse was holding her arm, Cannon spit in the nurse’s face.

Cannon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of simple assault. She’s being held in the Butler County Jail on $30,000 bond and is set to appear in court later in August.

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