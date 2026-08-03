Man tried to grab teenage girl sitting in car at Pittsburgh gas station, police say

PITTSBURGH — An attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday at a Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue.

A man told police his 15-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car while he went inside the convenience store. During that time, an unknown man opened the car door and tried to grab her.

The girl got a scratch to the leg, but was otherwise unharmed.

Police searched the area for the suspect, but didn’t locate him. The investigation is ongoing.

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