Pittsburgh sushi restaurant hit with consumer alert over repeat high-risk violations

PITTSBURGH — Due to multiple repeat medium and high-risk violations, a Pittsburgh sushi restaurant was issued a consumer alert.

Maya Sushi, located on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill, was hit with the Allegheny County Health Department consumer alert on Thursday, when inspectors identified 18 violations during a reinspection.

The high-risk violations listed in an inspection report include a lack of an approved plan for sushi rice acidification, food stored at too warm temperatures, ready-to-eat food stored beneath raw seafood and too many to count mouse droppings throughout the restaurant.

All the high-risk violations are repeat issues from an inspection in April.

Other lower-risk violations include issues with the cooler temperature (which was fixed by removing an air vent blockage), the facility operator not properly calibrating a thermometer and evidence of the presence of a young child in the kitchen.

Per the report, after the April inspection, Maya Sushi’s owner was told additional pest services must be acquired, and subsequent reports emailed to the inspector. Those services were reportedly never secured.

For the consumer alert to be removed, the following correct actions are required:

Remove rodent droppings and disinfect all affected areas

Contract a Certified Pest Operator for onsite weekly treatment for a minimum of six weeks

Service all refrigeration units

Secure at least one more Certified Food Protection Manager and Certified Food Handler

Provide sushi rice acidification HACCP plan

Get at least three digital probe thermometers

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