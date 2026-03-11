Pittsburgh police officer now charged with assault after off-duty fight

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer is now facing a criminal charge after an off-duty fight at a bar in Pleasant Hills.

Online court records show Richard Dilimone Jr. is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault.

Dilimone has been on administrative leave since the bar fight in early February. The off-duty officers were out celebrating a promotion when the incident happened.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle previously spoke to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, who confirmed that one of the off-duty officers used a beer bottle during the fight.

RELATED COVERAGE >>>11 Investigates Exclusive: DA gives update on investigation into fight involving Pittsburgh officers

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with the attorney for the man who was hit over the head with a beer bottle. The man is reportedly “at a loss for words about what happened that night.”

Three other officers were also placed on administrative leave while the incident was being investigated. They’ve since returned to work.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court documents to learn more about the charge filed. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group