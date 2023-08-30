Pittsburgh officer who confronted city official reaches $18K settlement, resigns

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer who was suspended and facing possible termination after confronting the public safety director is now in line for a hefty cash settlement.

Channel 11′s Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle has exclusively learned the city reached an agreement with the officer that will pay him $18,000 to drop the grievance and resign.

Brennan Thrower, who Channel 11 interviewed in 2013 after he helped rescue a woman from a burning building in Braddock, was suspended pending termination last year after confronting Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt at a reception.

Sources tell Channel 11 news that Thrower was upset about information the city put out about an officer-involved shooting.

Thrower had also faced other disciplinary action for separate incidents.

Thrower agreed not to fight his dismissal and reached a settlement with the city. The city and Thrower have now reached a settlement that will pay Thrower $18,000, end the grievance and allow Thrower to resign from the force.

We reached out to the Department of Public Safety to see why they would pay $18,000 in this case.

They declined to comment on that and any specifics concerning the case. They would only confirm that Thrower has resigned from the force.

Thrower’s settlement must still be approved by city council. Channel 11 reached out to Councilman Anthony Coghill and he didn’t know enough about the situation to comment. He said the council will hold an executive session with the City Law Department to discuss the details of the settlement.

