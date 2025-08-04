Pittsburgh officials hear from young residents as they plan for city’s future

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is renewing a push for a comprehensive city plan, and this time, officials are putting young voices at the center of the conversation.

On Monday, about 60 people ages 15 to 24 gathered at the City-County Building to share ideas for Pittsburgh’s future. The city’s goal is to keep more young residents here and help them thrive.

“The comp plan is an opportunity to rethink what the city needs, with community voice deeply involved,” said Alexis Walker with the City of Pittsburgh.

One of the first questions officials posed to the group: Do you plan to stay in Pittsburgh? The answers varied.

“To stay in Pittsburgh maybe for a little while, but not permanently,” said Van Le, a 17-year-old student at Taylor Allderdice High School.

Van told Channel 11 he enjoys his school’s diversity but thinks better transit and infrastructure are needed for safer, faster commutes.

“Everybody just crams into one bus stop and they just have to sit there waiting — in the rain, snow, or sun — for anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes,” he explained.

London Eberhardt, 22, who is studying carpentry, said more entry-level job opportunities could help convince young people to stay.

“Just have better opportunities for our young children and the young adults that are coming up,” Eberhard said.

As part of the event, students took a walking tour of Downtown Pittsburgh, clipboards in hand, and shared what they want the city’s hub to look like in the future. Both Van and London said they want more entertainment and activities geared toward younger residents — not just quiet, sit-down events.

“There are not a lot of activities,” Van said. “We need something that can get kids upbeat.”

Suggestions included trendy restaurants, modern housing, arcades, and late-night activities in the heart of Downtown.

“I’ve lived in Pittsburgh almost my entire life, and I have barely seen most of the stuff I just saw today,” one student said.

With the money previously earmarked by the city council, the comprehensive plan is expected to be completed over the next two years, regardless of who is in the mayor’s office, and the city will provide updates through its portal.

