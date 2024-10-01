Pittsburgh officials investigating suspicious car fire in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is investigating a suspicious car fire in Bedford Dwellings.

Pittsburgh police said crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Webster Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters found an extinguished fire in a car’s passenger compartment.

The Fire Investigation Unit was called to determine the cause of the fire and found it to be suspicious in nature.

An investigation is ongoing.

