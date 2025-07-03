Pittsburgh officials warn of scam caller impersonating police

PITTSBURGH — Public safety officials are warning of a scam caller who’s impersonating police.

A number of reports have come in about someone pretending to be a Pittsburgh police officer, officials say. The person has been calling people about fines for supposedly missing court.

Officials say these calls are fake, and Pittsburgh police will never demand money or payment for any reason.

If you’ve been a victim of one of these calls, you’re asked to call 911.

