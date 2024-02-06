Pittsburgh one step closer to hosting the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has taken a step toward hosting a future NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, at a regular meeting of the Stadium Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, with just one item on the agenda, the board voted unanimously to enter agreements with the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers, VisitPittsburgh, the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and any other municipal agency to “support, effect or cause to occur an NFL Draft in Pittsburgh in the year 2026 or 2027.”

The meeting, led by chairman Stanley Lederman, lasted just 10 minutes, with the only discussion coming in the form of a question from board member Keith Reed. Reed asked if the agreements would take any authority away from the board in future decision-making regarding the event.

