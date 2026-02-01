Local

Pittsburgh opens 5 warming centers on Sunday

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh bridge during snow storm
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is again opening warming centers on Sunday as extremely cold temperatures continue.

Anyone in need of a safe place to warm up can go to any of these five Healthy Active Living Senior Centers:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216  | 11 AM - 6 PM 
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 11 AM - 6 PM 
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208 | 11 AM - 6 PM 
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204 | 11 AM - 6 PM 
  • South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203 | 7:30 AM – 6:30 PM 

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read