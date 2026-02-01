Pittsburgh opens 5 warming centers on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is again opening warming centers on Sunday as extremely cold temperatures continue.

Anyone in need of a safe place to warm up can go to any of these five Healthy Active Living Senior Centers:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216 | 11 AM - 6 PM

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 11 AM - 6 PM

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208 | 11 AM - 6 PM

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204 | 11 AM - 6 PM

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203 | 7:30 AM – 6:30 PM

